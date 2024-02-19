Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $22.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NRIX stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $478.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares in the company, valued at $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $209,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

