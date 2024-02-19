Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $26.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

