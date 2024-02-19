Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price to $8.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

