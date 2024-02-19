Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price to $8.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.46.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
