Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

