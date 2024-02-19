Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Ryerson makes up about 2.9% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Ryerson worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.08. 225,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.71. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77.

RYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

