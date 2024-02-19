Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $3.48 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00006679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00034274 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020369 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

