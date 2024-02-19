Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.