SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $25,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.91. 456,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $147.60. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $112.57 and a 1 year high of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

