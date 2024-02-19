Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAR. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley downgraded Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:SAR opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

