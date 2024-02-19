Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

SVRA stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $672.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $395,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,594.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,594.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Savara by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Savara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

