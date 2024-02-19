SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Raised by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.80. 849,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,567. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.17 and its 200-day moving average is $224.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $283.21.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

