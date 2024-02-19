SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $206.80 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $283.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

