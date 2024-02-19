Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lowered by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. 1,885,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

