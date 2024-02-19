Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SCHD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 3,154,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,549. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
