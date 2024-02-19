Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 3,154,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,549. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.