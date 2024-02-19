Scotiabank Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $157.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.21.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $149.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

