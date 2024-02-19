Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

