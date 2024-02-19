ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $15.00 on Monday, hitting $765.00. 1,141,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $735.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $7,123,851. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

