Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.08.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
