Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

