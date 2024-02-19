SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGSOY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get SGS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SGSOY

SGS Stock Performance

About SGS

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $9.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

(Get Free Report

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.