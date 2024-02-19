Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 85.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $26,490,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $26,490,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,096 shares of company stock worth $11,806,575. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $262.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

