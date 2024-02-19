Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 25.0 %

SBNY stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.66.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

