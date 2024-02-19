Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

