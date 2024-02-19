SmarDex Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One SmarDex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $106.00 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01440551 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,534,316.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

