Smead Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,263 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Target worth $138,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

