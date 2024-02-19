Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,877 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,877 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $82,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,429,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,679. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

