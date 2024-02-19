Solana Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $113.34 or 0.00217364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $49.95 billion and $1.88 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solana

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 569,873,729 coins and its circulating supply is 440,720,033 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

