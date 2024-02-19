SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $85.06 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 524,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 722,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,635,000 after acquiring an additional 296,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $94,454,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

