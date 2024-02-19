SOLVE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $368,366.05 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $368,366.05 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

