Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 20.3 %

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.