SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

