SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.27. 99,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,309. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

