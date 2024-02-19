SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Reduced by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,124. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

