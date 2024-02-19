Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.38.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$35.00 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$31.51 and a twelve month high of C$39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.