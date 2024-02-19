Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.37 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $155.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

