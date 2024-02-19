Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) vs. nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Financial Contrast

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Splunk and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 24 5 0 2.17 nCino 1 5 6 0 2.42

Splunk currently has a consensus target price of $134.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.75%. nCino has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than Splunk.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $3.65 billion 7.17 -$277.86 million $0.42 369.93 nCino $408.32 million 8.30 -$102.72 million ($0.58) -51.64

This table compares Splunk and nCino’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

nCino has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Splunk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of nCino shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk 2.66% -689.21% 3.09% nCino -14.01% -1.15% -0.91%

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nCino beats Splunk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

