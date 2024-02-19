Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLI opened at $1.27 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $219.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 144,123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 84,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.