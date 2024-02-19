Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Star Equity Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.
Star Equity Company Profile
