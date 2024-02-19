Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX remained flat at $93.22 on Monday. 5,737,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,394. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

