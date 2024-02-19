Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX remained flat at $93.22 on Monday. 5,737,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $378,905. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

