State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.24% of State Street worth $49,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Trading Down 0.7 %

State Street stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $93.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

