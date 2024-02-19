Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a C$89.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$79.86 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$46.02 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

