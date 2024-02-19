Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.30.

BJRI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

