Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $140.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $266,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

