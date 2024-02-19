StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.