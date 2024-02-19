StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

