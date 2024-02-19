StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.9 %

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

