StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.1 %

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.04 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

