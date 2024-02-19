StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

