StockNews.com Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.25.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
