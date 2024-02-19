StockNews.com Upgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JOYY by 29.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY by 67,358.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in JOYY by 15.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its position in JOYY by 80.8% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 462,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

